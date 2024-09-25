Business Standard
NMDC Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 226.58, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.39% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% gain in NIFTY and a 43.79% gain in the Nifty Metal.
NMDC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 226.58, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25883.9. The Sensex is at 84805.61, down 0.13%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 1.15% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9735.4, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 226.18, up 0.9% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 58.39% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% gain in NIFTY and a 43.79% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 10.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

