Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 508.1, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.14% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% jump in NIFTY and a 43.79% jump in the Nifty Metal. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 508.1, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25883.9. The Sensex is at 84805.61, down 0.13%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has slipped around 3.79% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9735.4, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

