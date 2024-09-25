Apollo Tyres Ltd up for third straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 543.95, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.8% in last one year as compared to a 31.62% jump in NIFTY and a 64.16% jump in the Nifty Auto index. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 543.95, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25883.35. The Sensex is at 84803.75, down 0.13%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has gained around 8.26% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26920.45, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 544.6, up 3.59% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 46.8% in last one year as compared to a 31.62% jump in NIFTY and a 64.16% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

