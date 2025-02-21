Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 141.36 points or 1.61% at 8619.3 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd (down 9.95%), MPS Ltd (down 6.99%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 6.28%),Asahi India Glass Ltd (down 5.32%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 5.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd (down 5.1%), Kitex Garments Ltd (down 4.99%), Peninsula Land Ltd (down 4.98%), Sandhar Technologies Limited (down 4.95%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 4.77%).

On the other hand, Subros Ltd (up 9.32%), IKIO Lighting Ltd (up 8.59%), and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (up 7.5%) turned up.

 

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.01 or 0.72% at 45724.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 187.92 points or 1.33% at 13987.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 177.55 points or 0.77% at 22735.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 616.19 points or 0.81% at 75119.77.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 2247 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

