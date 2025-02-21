Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 1351.12 points or 2.73% at 48068.25 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 6.28%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 4.77%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.2%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 3.15%),Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.59%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.58%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.58%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.53%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.02%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.01%), turned up.

 

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.01 or 0.72% at 45724.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 187.92 points or 1.33% at 13987.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 177.55 points or 0.77% at 22735.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 616.19 points or 0.81% at 75119.77.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 2247 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
