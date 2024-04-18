Business Standard
Container Corporation of India signs MoU with PSA MESA Supply Chain

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and PSA MESA Supply Chain (PSA MESA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 18 April 2024 at New Delhi to collaborate in offering seamless and cost-effective end-to-end logistics service to customers.
CONCOR is a leading logistics service provider in the country with pan India presence at more than 60 container terminals. PSA MESA is a wholly owned subsidiary of PSA International, a leading global port operator and trusted supply chain partner to cargo stakeholders operating four maritime container terminals and two container freight stations in India, and offering globally integrated and port-centric supply chain, transportation, and logistics solutions through its supply chain business arm, PSA BDP.
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

