Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.37% to Rs 1357.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.47% to Rs 1125.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 889.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 4271.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3001.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Angel One rose 27.36% to Rs 339.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.37% to Rs 1357.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 825.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.