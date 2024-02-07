Sales decline 67.68% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 54.44% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 67.68% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.5010.8377.1473.313.658.343.638.323.136.87