Sales decline 67.68% to Rs 3.50 croreNet profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 54.44% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 67.68% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.5010.83 -68 OPM %77.1473.31 -PBDT3.658.34 -56 PBT3.638.32 -56 NP3.136.87 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content