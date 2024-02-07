Sensex (    %)
                        
Coral India Finance &amp; Housing standalone net profit declines 54.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 67.68% to Rs 3.50 crore
Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 54.44% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 67.68% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.5010.83 -68 OPM %77.1473.31 -PBDT3.658.34 -56 PBT3.638.32 -56 NP3.136.87 -54
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

