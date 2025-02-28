Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Core sector output expands by 4.6% on year in January 2025

Core sector output expands by 4.6% on year in January 2025

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

India's core sector recorded a growth of 4.6% (provisional) in January 2025, official data showed today. The final core growth for October 2024 increased by 3.8 per cent, with the cumulative growth rate during April-January 2024-25 at 4.4 per cent (provisional) over the comparable period of last year.

Coal production rose by 4.6 per cent in January from the same month a year ago. Its cumulative index was up by 6.0 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil output fell by 1.1 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index dropped by 2.0 per cent during April to January 2024-25.

 

Natural Gas production eased by 1.5 per cent in January over the same month a year ago. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production rose by 8.3 per cent in January, 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.3 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production went up by 3.0 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 1.7 per cent during April to January 2024-25.

Steel production rose by 3.7 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production rose by 14.5 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.6 per cent during April to January 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation gained by 1.3 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 per cent during April to January 2024-25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Non-food bank credit expands at 12.5%

Fiscal deficit for first 10 months of this fiscal year comes in at Rs 11.70 lakh crore or 74.5% of annual estimates

Sensex tanks 1414 pts in a broader selloff, Nifty ends below 22,125; IT shares slump

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 5th day

Indices turn rangebound; Nifty trades below 22,300 level

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

