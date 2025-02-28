Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai gets ₹896 cr as stamp duty from 11,500 property registrations in Feb

Mumbai gets ₹896 cr as stamp duty from 11,500 property registrations in Feb

Registrations for units priced above Rs 5 crore grew by 15 per cent Y-o-Y, highlighting the demand for high-value properties

mumbai property registration

(Photo: Pexels)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai’s property market continued its strong performance in February, recording 11,541 sale registrations under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. The registrations contributed Rs 896 crore in stamp duty revenue to the state government, according to data from Knight Frank India.
 
Despite February being a shorter month, Mumbai maintained an average of 412 daily property registrations, marking a 4 per cent sequential increase from January 2025 (395 units). Meanwhile, daily stamp duty collections remained stable at Rs 32 crore, up from Rs 31 crore in February 2024. The increase in stamp duty revenue was attributed to a higher proportion of high-value transactions.
 
Stable growth and market resilience
 
In February, Mumbai recorded more than 11,541 property registrations, compared to 12,056 in February 2024. Despite the moderation, the city recorded its second-best performance for the month of February on record in terms of property registration indicating a phase of stabilization.
 
Notably, registrations have consistently remained above 10,000, significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. This sustained activity reflects a healthy market, driven by positive homebuyer sentiment, steady economic conditions, and ongoing large-scale infrastructure development.
 
“The Mumbai property market has consistently recorded over 11,000 properties per month; however, the rate of growth has moderated,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India..
 
“In February 2025, the city continued to record sequential growth in per-day registrations of 4 per cent sequentially, which was largely supported by the premium segment. The high–end segment, particularly (over) Rs 5 crore, recorded an annual growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Contrary to this, the lower ticket size segment of Rs 50 lakh and below saw a notable reduction in demand of 19 per cent Y-o-Y. As Mumbai’s economy expands and infrastructure developments progress, the city’s property market can continue to benefit of this strong growth potential,” he said.  Also Read: Golden visas: Indians curious about it but few apply. Expert explains why
 
Premium properties and larger homes in demand
 
Registrations for units priced above Rs 5 crore grew by 15 per cent Y-o-Y, highlighting the demand for high-value properties. Properties priced below Rs  50 lakh saw a 19 per cent drop in registrations, reflecting shifting buyer preferences toward mid-range and premium segments.
 
Breakdown of property transactions by price segment:

Price category

 

Share in Feb 2024

Share in Feb 2025

Less than 50 lakh

29 per cent

26 per cent

50 lakh - 1 crore

29 per cent

30 per cent

1 - 2 crore

25 per cent

26 per cent

2 - 5 crore

13 per cent

14 per cent

5 crore and above

4 per cent

5 per cent

 
Similarly, larger homes gained traction, with registrations for apartments measuring 1,000-2,000 sq ft increasing from 8 per cent to 13 per cent. The demand for compact units (below 500 sq ft) dropped significantly from 48 per cent to 38 per cent, indicating a shift towards spacious residences.
  Breakdown of property transactions by size:

Apartment size

Share in Feb 2024

Share in Feb 2025

Up to 500 sq ft

48 per cent

38 per cent

500 - 1,000 sq ft

43 per cent

48 per cent

1,000 - 2,000 sq ft

8 per cent

13 per cent

Over 2,000 sq ft

1 per cent

1 per cent

 
Shifts in Micro-Market Preferences 
The distribution of property registrations across Mumbai’s micro-markets has also evolved, with the Central Suburbs witnessing the highest increase in market share.
  Breakdown of property transactions by Micro-Market:

Micro-Market

Share in Feb 2024

Share in Feb 2025

Central Mumbai

7 per cent

11 per cent

Central Suburbs

29 per cent

33 per cent

South Mumbai

9 per cent

11 per cent

Western Suburbs

55 per cent

45 per cent

 
The central suburbs saw an increase from 29 per cent in February 2024 to 33 per cent in February 2025, while Central Mumbai and South Mumbai also gained market share at 11 per cent each. Despite the western suburbs retaining the largest share, its dominance slightly declined from 55 per cent to 45 per cent, indicating a broader redistribution of demand due to infrastructure upgrades and improved connectivity.
 

