Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coromandel International Q4 PAT soars 262% YoY to Rs 580 cr

Coromandel International Q4 PAT soars 262% YoY to Rs 580 cr

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Coromandel International's consolidated net profit surged 261.59% to Rs 579.67 crore on a 27.49% increase in revenue to Rs 4,988.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 730.82 crore, up 229.64% as against Rs 221.70 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense jumped 25.22% year on year to Rs 4,713.65 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 3,196.40 crore (up 11.37% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 309.33 crore (up 81.33% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from nutrient and other allied businesses was Rs 4,320.95 crore (up 28.21% YoY), and revenue from the crop protection segment was at Rs 564.41 crore (up 23.8% YoY) during the quarter.

 

Coromandel International is among India's pioneers and leading agri-solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and other allied businesses and crop protection.

Shares of Coromandel International fell 1.43% to Rs 2,212.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

