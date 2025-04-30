Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese shares end lower on growth worries

Chinese shares end lower on growth worries

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after a slew of U.S. companies suspended or tweaked their full year guidance and regional factory activity data disappointed.

Traders also awaited key U.S. GDP and inflation data as well as earnings from big tech companies like Apple and Amazon for directional cues as President Donald Trump marked 100 days in office during his second term.

The dollar drifted lower after data showed U.S. job openings fell to 7.19M in Marchthe lowest since Sept 2024 due to trade uncertainty.

Gold dipped towards $3,300 per ounce while oil headed for its biggest, full-month loss for April on uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and global economic growth.

 

Chinese shares ended lower on growth worries after a survey showed China's factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April.

The official purchasing managers' index came in at 49.0 in April due to escalating trade war with the U.S.

The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.23 percent to 3,279.03 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.51 percent to 22,119.41.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said during a press conference at the White House that China could lose 10 million jobs quickly if the U.S. keeps tariffs in place at the current level of 145 percent.

Meanwhile, Reuters said, citing sources that China has waived the 125 percent tariff on ethane imports from the United States imposed earlier this month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

