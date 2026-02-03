Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 0.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.76% to Rs 663.60 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 0.15% to Rs 46.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 663.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 515.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.663.60515.3714.0515.3276.9571.0264.0761.9546.4046.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News