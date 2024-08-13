Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 22.37 crore

Net loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.3726.961.8311.24-1.061.88-2.250.68-1.690.36