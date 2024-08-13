Hindalco Inds Q1 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 3,074 crore

The Aditya Birla Group company's consolidated net profit increased 25.26% to Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 2,454 crore posted in Q1 FY24. The growth in net profit was supported by favourable macros, operational efficiencies and lower input costs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Revenue from operations rose 7.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 57,013 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Profit before exceptional item and tax stood at Rs 5,178 crore in the June 2024 quarter, up 55.54% YoY. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 330 crore during the quarter as against exceptional loss of Rs 12 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EBTIDA grew by 30.82% YoY to Rs 7,992 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, driven by lower input costs and higher volumes.

Novelis revenue stood at $4.2 billion in Q1 FY25, up 2% YoY, driven by higher average aluminium prices YoY and higher shipments.

Novelis reported an adjusted EBITDA of $500 million in June 2024 quarter, up 19% YoY, supported by higher shipments and favourable product pricing. The firms adjusted EBITDA per ton, at $540, was up 25% YoY.

Novelis total shipments of flat rolled products were at 951 KT in Q1 FY25 vs 879 KT in Q1 FY24, up 8% YoY, supported by normalised demand for beverage packaging sheet.

Aluminium upstream revenue was at Rs 8,839 crore in Q1 FY25, up 9.61% from Rs 8,064 crore in Q1 FY24. Downstream revenue was Rs 2,868 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 17.78% YoY. Sales of Downstream Aluminium stood at 96 KT as compared to 81 KT in Q1 FY24, up 18.52% YoY.

Revenue from the copper business stood at Rs 13,292 crore, up 16% YoY, on account of higher shipments and realisation. Copper metal sales were 119 Kt in Q1 FY25 as compared to 118 Kt posted in Q1 FY24. Copper continuous cast rod (CCR) sales were at 100 Kt in the first quarter of FY25; up 2% YoY in line with growing market demand for value added products.

Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries said, Our strong Q1 results ride on the back of consistent operational excellence and cost optimization which allowed us to leverage the higher average metal prices. The Copper business achieved its highest quarterly EBITDA driven by high domestic sales (especially downstream products), healthy by-product credits and better operational efficiencies following a successful planned shutdown.

The Aluminium India Upstream business recorded an 81% growth in EBITDA over the previous year. At 40%, it has registered the highest EBITDA margins globally. Novelis EBITDA per tonne at $525, was up 10% YoY, primarily due to increased volumes led by normalized beverage can shipments. Looking ahead, the major capital formation phase of the downstream business is near completion, and from here on, we will explore growth opportunities in the upstream business given our strong cash position.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalco's aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making.

Shares of Hindalco Industries shed 1.33% to close at Rs 621.15 on the BSE.

