John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 3.69 crore
Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.693.59 3 OPM %-4.61-9.19 -PBDT0.02-0.31 LP PBT-0.09-0.45 80 NP-0.09-0.45 80
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

