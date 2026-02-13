Inox India consolidated net profit rises 3.96% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 428.56 croreNet profit of Inox India rose 3.96% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 428.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales428.56333.63 28 OPM %21.8320.66 -PBDT98.1875.14 31 PBT88.7768.74 29 NP60.7058.39 4
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST