Inox India consolidated net profit rises 3.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Inox India rose 3.96% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 428.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.428.56333.6321.8320.6698.1875.1488.7768.7460.7058.39

