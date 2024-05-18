COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 4.80 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of COSYN reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4.803.6515.5015.0823.966.585.878.421.140.300.971.410.950.040.190.440.8200.040.25