Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Omax Autos Ltd, Virinchi Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and AKI India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2025.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd soared 14.05% to Rs 19 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8506 shares in the past one month.

 

Omax Autos Ltd surged 12.53% to Rs 104.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3760 shares in the past one month.

Virinchi Ltd spiked 11.48% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33386 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd jumped 11.06% to Rs 338.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2837 shares in the past one month.

AKI India Ltd added 9.81% to Rs 15.11. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28136 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

