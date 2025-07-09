Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HERE Technologies partners with Genesys International

HERE Technologies partners with Genesys International

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

To collaborate on next-gen in-car navigation systems

HERE Technologies, the global leader in digital mapping and location data, and Genesys International have joined forces to radically improve the in-car navigation experience and strengthen road safety efforts across India.

Together, HERE and Genesys International are planning a next-generation, in-car navigation system that targets distracted driving. The companies are focused on providing Indian drivers with a seamless digital cockpit user experience with rich features that include live map and navigation capabilities, road hazard alerts and real-time traffic information from HERE, alongside integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions from Genesys International.

Commenting on this partnership, Sajid Malik, Chairman & Managing Director of Genesys International Corporation, said: This partnership with HERE is a significant step in our effort to improve the safety and intelligence of India's roads. We are combining our India-specific ADAS map technology with HERE's worldwide navigation platform to assist automakers in offering truly connected, context-aware driving experiences. This strategic partnership supports India's automotive transition to software-defined, connected mobility by providing Indian cars with integrated safety features, dynamic maps, and real-time traffic updates.

 

Looking ahead, HERE and Genesys International plan to jointly innovate on advanced mobility solutions focused on keeping drivers safe on the roads in India. As part of their long-term vision and commitment to India, both companies will explore the establishment of a dedicated mobility innovation center in India, where local teams will co-develop and pilot solutions that directly addresses the challenges Indian drivers face daily.

HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, advanced driving assistance, EV and automated driving systems. More than 54 million vehicles today rely on maps from HERE for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving functions. HERE location data and software services have now been used in 222+ million vehicles globally. HERE has a strong presence in India, with over 3,000 employees working across offices in three major Indian cities.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

