Oriana Power sizzles as arm secures BESS project deal with RVUNL in Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Oriana Power surged 4.65% to Rs 2,276 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Truere Knight has signed BESPA with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to set up a 50 MW/100 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rajasthan.

The project will deploy standalone grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a total capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh at Heerapura, Jaipur SS, Rajasthan. This BESS initiative aims to enhance grid stability by balancing supply and demand, reducing the risk of blackouts, and improving overall grid efficiency. The project will be executed under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.

This milestone highlights the companys commitment to advancing Indias clean energy ecosystem and reinforces its leadership in the energy storage sector. The expected viability gap funding (VGF) is Rs 27,00,00,000 based on the current estimated project cost.

 

The orders are to be executed within 18 months from the execution of the BESPA.The broad consideration for this order shall be Rs 188,61,12,000.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contracts. Additionally, the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

Oriana Power specializes in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The firm offers on-site solar projects like rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 414.7% to Rs 54.35 crore on 184.2% rise in net sales to Rs 382.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

