Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 1241.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 36.83 crore

Net profit of Covance Softsol rose 1241.49% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.8334.1033.343.2315.492.7315.452.6612.610.94

