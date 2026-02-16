Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 65.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.93% to Rs 66.25 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 65.67% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 66.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.2545.4011.8212.207.375.186.684.494.973.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News