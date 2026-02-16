Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 65.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 45.93% to Rs 66.25 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 65.67% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 66.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales66.2545.40 46 OPM %11.8212.20 -PBDT7.375.18 42 PBT6.684.49 49 NP4.973.00 66

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

