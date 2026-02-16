Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi Rubber consolidated net profit declines 17.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Modi Rubber declined 17.93% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales03.79 -100 OPM %0-148.81 -PBDT6.224.78 30 PBT5.133.99 29 NP5.086.19 -18

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

