Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.19 crore

Net Loss of Covidh Technologies reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190 0 OPM %-147.370 -PBDT-0.28-0.07 -300 PBT-0.28-0.07 -300 NP-0.28-0.07 -300

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

