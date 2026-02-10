RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 43.55% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.7127.2719.4111.9511.338.3211.048.038.245.74

