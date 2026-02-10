Prince Pipes & Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 573.27 crore

Net Loss of Prince Pipes & Fittings reported to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 573.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 577.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.573.27577.724.870.8133.601.250.04-25.18-2.38-20.42

