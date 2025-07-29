Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.97% to Rs 1784.00 croreNet profit of Craftsman Automation rose 30.85% to Rs 69.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.97% to Rs 1784.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1151.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1784.001151.19 55 OPM %14.8517.14 -PBDT203.82153.20 33 PBT101.9580.71 26 NP69.6053.19 31
