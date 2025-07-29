Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.64% to Rs 3449.13 croreNet profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 43.53% to Rs 103.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.64% to Rs 3449.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2401.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3449.132401.29 44 OPM %7.247.94 -PBDT216.12159.42 36 PBT154.33104.49 48 NP103.8772.37 44
