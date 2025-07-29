V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 1466.08 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 25.38% to Rs 73.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 1466.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1466.081477.10 -1 OPM %8.4310.55 -PBDT124.57154.09 -19 PBT98.26132.36 -26 NP73.8598.97 -25
