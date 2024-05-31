Cranex consolidated net profit rises 183.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.39% to Rs 21.22 croreNet profit of Cranex rose 183.87% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.39% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 167.86% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 62.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
