Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 411.42 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 26.39% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 411.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 429.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales411.42429.83 -4 OPM %2.982.79 -PBDT15.3412.65 21 PBT15.0512.32 22 NP13.2210.46 26
