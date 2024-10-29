Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 21.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 688.94 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 21.83% to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 688.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 789.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales688.94789.81 -13 OPM %9.0612.47 -PBDT108.61141.90 -23 PBT99.08133.63 -26 NP99.63127.46 -22
