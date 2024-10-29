Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 166.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 3706.17 croreNet profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 166.59% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 3706.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3022.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3706.173022.85 23 OPM %2.672.29 -PBDT87.1740.85 113 PBT82.9436.07 130 NP69.7426.16 167
