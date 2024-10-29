LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 498.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.59% to Rs 33.98 croreNet profit of LKP Securities rose 498.67% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.59% to Rs 33.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.9821.70 57 OPM %25.8114.19 -PBDT7.041.96 259 PBT6.061.01 500 NP4.490.75 499
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content