Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 442.86% to Rs 1.52 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 80.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 323.48% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Credent Global Finance declined 53.09% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 442.86% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.520.284.871.1592.763439.2964.071032.171.168.451.1610.690.887.920.1410.092.435.181.346.74