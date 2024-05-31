Business Standard
Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore
Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 121.85% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.35% to Rs 95.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 1044.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales309.63305.88 1 1044.631234.34 -15 OPM %22.3818.47 -11.2315.46 - PBDT90.4156.28 61 149.11204.38 -27 PBT84.0349.78 69 123.32178.35 -31 NP67.1130.25 122 95.51124.61 -23
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

