Black Box consolidated net profit rises 77.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.98% to Rs 1480.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 480.89% to Rs 137.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 6281.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6287.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Black Box rose 77.06% to Rs 40.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.98% to Rs 1480.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1681.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1480.351681.926281.586287.568.445.766.784.3485.2772.52310.39189.2455.8641.93196.0581.7640.9023.10137.6723.70