CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 1081.57 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 7.48% to Rs 241.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 1081.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 912.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.98% to Rs 766.01 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 684.07 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 3649.01 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 3259.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

1081.57912.913649.013259.7831.4031.4529.7427.94361.62315.311169.55996.42326.52294.491041.03926.47241.50224.69766.01684.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News