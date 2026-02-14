Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the December 2025 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 1081.57 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 7.48% to Rs 241.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 1081.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 912.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.98% to Rs 766.01 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 684.07 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 3649.01 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 3259.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1081.57912.91 18 3649.013259.78 12 OPM %31.4031.45 -29.7427.94 - PBDT361.62315.31 15 1169.55996.42 17 PBT326.52294.49 11 1041.03926.47 12 NP241.50224.69 7 766.01684.07 12

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

