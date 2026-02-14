RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 149.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.75% to Rs 137.32 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 149.08% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 137.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.137.32112.7922.7921.1929.8516.8021.379.1416.296.54

