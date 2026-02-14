RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 149.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.75% to Rs 137.32 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech rose 149.08% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 137.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales137.32112.79 22 OPM %22.7921.19 -PBDT29.8516.80 78 PBT21.379.14 134 NP16.296.54 149
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST