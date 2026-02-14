Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 41.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 116.11 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 41.24% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 116.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales116.11126.04 -8 OPM %11.459.79 -PBDT27.5818.99 45 PBT24.5816.16 52 NP17.5012.39 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 6.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST