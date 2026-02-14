Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 41.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 116.11 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 41.24% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 116.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

