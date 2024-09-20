Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL Ratings reaffirms 'A1+' rating of PNB Gilts

CRISIL Ratings reaffirms 'A1+' rating of PNB Gilts

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
PNB Gilts said that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL A1+' rating on the commercial paper programme of the company.
CRISIL Ratings stated that the rating continues to reflect the expectation of strong support from the parent, Punjab National Bank.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The rating also factors in healthy capitalisation and strong liquidity. These rating strengths are partially offset by volatility in earnings because of inherent susceptibility to movement in interest rates and lack of diversity in revenue.
PNB Gilts bids at auctions of G-Secs and infuses liquidity in the secondary market. It also offers debt capital market (DCM) services. As part of its DCM business, it acts as an arranger or lead manager for private placement of debt by corporate entities and public sector units.
 
The scrip rose 0.98% to currently trade at Rs 124.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

WB suffering from floods, Mamata busy teaching lesson to J'khand: Himanta

Lebanon blast

Taiwan, Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon, probe underway

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, videos promoting cryptocurrency posted

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: India in full control with Bangladesh 112/8 at Tea

A number of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have tapped into the debt capital market ahead of the festival season to meet increasing credit demand as bank funding slows.

NBFC Aye Finance raises $30 million in series G round led by ABC Impact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon