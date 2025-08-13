HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 383.03 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 8.28% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 383.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 392.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales383.03392.91 -3 OPM %15.1414.29 -PBDT36.5733.14 10 PBT25.0223.01 9 NP18.4317.02 8
