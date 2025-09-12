Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton receives order for 232 Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Crompton receives order for 232 Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a Letter of Empanelment from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam) for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) of 2 HP, 3 HP, 5 HP, & 7.5 HP capacity under Component -B of PM KUSUM B which is being implemented in Madhya Pradesh as PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana. The order is valued at Rs 4.76 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NLC India Ltd soars 0.78%, up for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd soars 0.78%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon