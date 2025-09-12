Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Record date is 24 September 2025

Shankara Building Products has fixed 24 September 2025 for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of Shankara Building Products (Demerged Company) who will be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Shankara Buildpro (Resulting Company).

Accordingly, 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

BSE SME Sharvaya Metals strikes the market with a decent debut

BSE SME Sharvaya Metals strikes the market with a decent debut

Themis Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Themis Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Affle 3i receives US patent for its fraud detection engine

Affle 3i receives US patent for its fraud detection engine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon