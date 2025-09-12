Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NLC India Ltd soars 0.78%, up for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd soars 0.78%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.26, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% drop in NIFTY and a 17.5% drop in the Nifty Energy.

NLC India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.26, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25116.8. The Sensex is at 81917.29, up 0.45%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 6.64% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34826.7, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

