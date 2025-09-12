Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Indias ten-year bond yields continued to turn lower drop in US treasury yields and weak crude oil prices. The 6.33 GS 2035 bond yield currently hovers at 6.46%, nearing two-week low. The yield lost around 13 basis points last week, marking, its biggest weekly drop in four months and giving away bulk of its uptick in recent days. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note fell to a five-month low of 4.01% yesterday. Local bonds are witnessing some caution ahead of Consumer Price Inflation data. Meanwhile, WTI Crude Oil prices tanked Thursday, shedding around 2% on concerns over possible softening demand.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

