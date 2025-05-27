Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 11.14 croreNet profit of Crown Lifters rose 72.87% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 244.46% to Rs 18.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.1410.54 6 35.0328.10 25 OPM %59.2561.01 -58.5553.84 - PBDT6.086.01 1 19.1014.27 34 PBT4.393.75 17 13.117.38 78 NP3.251.88 73 18.985.51 244
