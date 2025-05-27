Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 118.89 croreNet profit of Magnum Ventures declined 59.87% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 118.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.54% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 395.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.89130.97 -9 395.75460.84 -14 OPM %18.8516.09 -19.4411.43 - PBDT14.799.76 52 46.3749.20 -6 PBT3.18-1.81 LP 0.574.81 -88 NP5.3913.43 -60 9.5024.70 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content