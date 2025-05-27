Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.49% to Rs 8.69 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 89.41% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.49% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.06% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 33.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.6913.47 -35 33.5634.36 -2 OPM %19.6816.56 -10.6715.08 - PBDT1.482.62 -44 4.577.16 -36 PBT1.042.11 -51 2.975.92 -50 NP0.181.70 -89 1.8921.13 -91
